Asayish lifts the siege over the regime-controlled areas in Qamishli and al-Hasakah

Shafaq News / The General Command of the Internal Security Forces in northern and eastern Syria announced that it has allowed all types of materials and goods to enter the areas controlled by the Syrian regime forces in Qamishli and al-Hasakah.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the General Command stated that the cities of Qamishli and Hasakah have witnessed during the last period security tensions inflicted by the Syrian regime forces, in an attempt to strike the stability in our areas."

"We in the Internal Security Forces are committed to the unity of the Syrian blood, and we are working to end tensions inflicted by the Syrian regime forces, and as a goodwill gesture in order to preserve the unity of the Syrian land and the blood of Syrians, we affirm the return of normal life and allow the entry of goods to the areas where the Syrian regime forces are present in Qamishli and Hasakah.