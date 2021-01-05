Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Asayish dismantles suspicious device in Deir Ez-Zor

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-05T14:03:15+0000
Asayish dismantles suspicious device in Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News / Asayish found today on Tuesday explosive device in the town of Al-Sour in Deir Ez-Zor countryside, northern and eastern Syria

The Asayish said in a statement a suspicious object was detected by our forces aside of a road led to Sour Square".

“The Asayish imposed a security cordon in the area and removed the device without causing any damage.” The statement added;

It’s noteworthy that on December 27, the Asayish dismantled a mine containing 25 kg of TNT in the town of Al-Sabha in Deir Ez-Zor countryside.

related

Asayish arrests two people in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-14 16:07:53
Asayish arrests two people in Erbil

Asayish thwarts multiple attacks in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-10-26 11:32:42
Asayish thwarts multiple attacks in Kurdistan region

Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons

Date: 2020-11-12 09:56:02
Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons

Tension between Syrian Government Forces and Asayish

Date: 2020-12-27 10:14:48
Tension between Syrian Government Forces and Asayish