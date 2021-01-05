Asayish dismantles suspicious device in Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News / Asayish found today on Tuesday explosive device in the town of Al-Sour in Deir Ez-Zor countryside, northern and eastern Syria

The Asayish said in a statement a suspicious object was detected by our forces aside of a road led to Sour Square".

“The Asayish imposed a security cordon in the area and removed the device without causing any damage.” The statement added;

It’s noteworthy that on December 27, the Asayish dismantled a mine containing 25 kg of TNT in the town of Al-Sabha in Deir Ez-Zor countryside.