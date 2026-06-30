Basra signs development MoU with US engineering firm KBR

Shafaq News- Basra

Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with US engineering and technology company KBR to advance strategic development projects in the southern province during a visit by US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Joshua Harris.

In a press conference, al-Eidani said KBR would provide technical and advisory support for the province's development plans, describing the partnership as a step toward accelerating economic growth.

According to KBR President Jay Ibrahim, the company would help advance projects including the redevelopment of Basra International Airport, rehabilitation of the Shatt al-Arab waterway, and support for the Grand Faw Port.

Harris expressed Washington's will to expanding its economic partnership with Iraq through development initiatives in Basra.

يسرني أن أشهد توقيع مذكرة التفاهم بين شركة KBR والحكومة المحلية في البصرة، وهي خطوة تهدف إلى توظيف الخبرات والتميز الأمريكي في تطوير البنية التحتية وتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي. pic.twitter.com/p6IDP0YCQu — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) June 30, 2026

Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is expected to visit Washington following an invitation from US President Donald Trump. The visit aims to expand opportunities for mutual and joint investment.

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