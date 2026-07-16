Four suspected Iranian missiles hit near Iraq border

Shafaq News- Basra/ Kuwait City

Four suspected Iranian missiles landed on Kuwaiti territory about 100 metres from Iraq’s maritime border overnight Thursday, Iraqi security sources told Shafaq News.

The impacts were observed from nearby Iraqi positions. The missiles’ type and intended targets were not immediately known, and no casualties or damage were reported.

Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan in response to a fifth consecutive night of US strikes inside Iran, with US military facilities “supporting the campaign” among its targets. Kuwait’s Armed Forces reported intercepting four missiles and 21 drones from Iran on Wednesday, with several facilities sustaining material damage.

US forces, meanwhile, struck bridges, transport infrastructure, communications sites, radars, and missile and drone launch positions across southern Iran, leaving at least two people killed and 10 wounded, according to Iranian media.

The renewed fighting began after US President Donald Trump announced the collapse of the June 8 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, accusing Iran of targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.