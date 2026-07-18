Iraq FA joins FIFA meeting at New York’s Trump Tower

Shafaq News- New York

The Iraq Football Association participated in a meeting between FIFA executives and national federations at Trump Tower in New York, attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, US President Donald Trump, and former football stars.

Iraq was represented by IFA First Vice President Sarmad Abdul Ilah and foreign relations adviser Ghaith Muhanna during the closing days of the 2026 World Cup.

Iraq played three group-stage matches and earned $12.5 million from its participation after returning to the tournament for the first time in 40 years.