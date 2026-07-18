Parliament to scrutinize Iraq's EU flight ban efforts

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliamentary Transport and Communications Committee is to summon government and Transport Ministry officials to explain delays in lifting the European Union's ban on Iraqi Airways and review measures taken to restore flights to Europe.

Committee member Mohammed Abu Al-Eis told Shafaq News the session will focus on the government's engagement with European aviation authorities and the remaining obstacles to restoring flights to Europe.

Iraqi Airways has been barred from operating flights to the European Union for years over safety concerns. Last year, the Transport Ministry said it had completed 75% of the corrective measures required under the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) as part of efforts to secure the lifting of the ban.

He said the committee had referred alleged administrative and financial violations to Transport Minister Wahb Al-Hassani, including “ irregularities” linked to the Baghdad Gate contract*, grounded aircraft and other financial and legal files. The allegations implicate the airline's former director general, who was suspended last week, and “should be investigated by the relevant authorities.”

The hearing follows the Supreme Judicial Council's announcement that it had recovered 19 billion Iraqi dinars (about $12.3 million) in a corruption case involving Iraqi Airways.

Iraq launched the nationwide anti-corruption campaign, Dawn Crackdown, on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. A security source previously told Shafaq News that authorities detained more than 67 people during the first 24 hours, while informed sources indicated the initial phase targets more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

No date has been announced for the hearing.

*The Baghdad Gate contract is a services and ground-handling agreement that has come under scrutiny over its procurement and financial terms.

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