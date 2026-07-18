World Cup 2026 third-place preview: Mbappe’s last chance for Golden Boot

Shafaq News- Miami

France and England meet in the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff in Miami at 12:00 a.m. Baghdad time on Sunday, with both sides seeking a response to semifinal disappointment.

Spain ended France’s title defense with a 2-0 victory, while England surrendered a lead in their 2-1 defeat by Argentina.

The playoff will close Didier Deschamps’ 14-year spell in charge of France. His tenure delivered the 2018 World Cup, a runner-up finish in 2022, and three consecutive semifinal appearances, and he acknowledged that neither team wanted to play for bronze but stressed France’s responsibility to finish strongly. Ibrahima Konate said the squad wanted to honor its departing coach with a victory.

Several French players are carrying physical problems, making rotation likely. Kylian Mbappe remains available but has not been guaranteed a starting place. The France captain enters the match level with Lionel Messi on eight goals in the Golden Boot race, and he has also supplied three assists, while Michael Olise leads the team with five.

France have produced 125 shots and 14 assists during the tournament, compared with England’s 98 attempts and 11 assists. Analysts cited by talkSPORT favor the French because of their attacking depth and additional recovery day, although expected lineup changes leave the contest open.

Meanwhile, England are looking to recover after Anthony Gordon’s opener against Argentina was overturned by Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez. Thomas Tuchel defended his substitutions after the semifinal and rejected criticism that England became too cautious, and called the bronze playoff a chance to demonstrate progress and secure the country’s best World Cup finish since the 1966 title.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have driven England’s attack with six goals each. Their finishing will again be central against a French side that has conceded only twice in the knockout rounds.

England hold the stronger overall head-to-head record, winning 17 of the countries’ 32 meetings. France have recorded 10 victories, with five draws.

Their World Cup history is more evenly balanced. England won 2-0 in 1966 and 3-1 in 1982, before France prevailed 2-1 in the 2022 quarterfinal after Kane missed a late penalty.