World Cup 2026 July 1 preview: France and England enter R32 race

Shafaq News

The World Cup 2026 Round of 32 continues on Wednesday, July 1 Baghdad time, with France facing Sweden, Mexico meeting Ecuador, England playing DR Congo, and Belgium taking on Senegal.

France and Sweden open the day at 00:00 at New York New Jersey Stadium, before Mexico face Ecuador at 04:00 at Mexico City Stadium. England meet DR Congo at 19:00 at Atlanta Stadium, while Belgium and Senegal close the day at 23:00 at Seattle Stadium.

The winner of France vs Sweden will face Paraguay in the Round of 16 after La Albirroja eliminated Germany on penalties. The winners of Mexico vs Ecuador and England vs DR Congo will meet each other, while Belgium or Senegal will face either the United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

France vs Sweden

France enter the knockout stage as one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacking teams after topping Group I with three wins and 10 goals. Didier Deschamps’ side beat Senegal, Iraq, and Norway to finish first, with Kylian Mbappe leading a frontline that has looked sharper with every match.

Deschamps has insisted France will not abandon their attacking philosophy despite entering knockout football, while midfielder Adrien Rabiot has acknowledged that tighter defensive balance may be needed from this stage.

France will be without Marcus Thuram through injury, while N’Golo Kante remains a doubt.

Meanwhile, Sweden advanced as one of the best third-placed teams from Group F and enter the tie as the underdogs. Graham Potter’s side have attacking quality through Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, but Sweden’s defensive record has left concerns, especially after the heavy defeat to Netherlands in the group stage.

Potter has described France as a team with few obvious weaknesses and said Sweden will need a near-perfect performance to stay alive.

The winner will face Paraguay, who stunned Germany in the previous Round of 32 tie.

Mexico vs Ecuador

Mexico return to Estadio Azteca with one of the strongest group-stage records in the tournament. Javier Aguirre’s side topped Group A with three wins, six goals scored, and none conceded, making them one of the few teams to reach the knockouts with a perfect defensive record.

Playing at altitude in Mexico City, in front of a home crowd, El Tri will look to keep the match intense, direct, and physically demanding. Aguirre has warned that Mexico will need an almost perfect performance against Ecuador, despite their clean group-stage record.

Ecuador reached the Round of 32 from a tougher group and carry confidence after a 2-1 comeback win over Germany.

The winner will face either England or DR Congo in the Round of 16.

England vs DR Congo

England face DR Congo in Atlanta with first place in Group L secured but questions still surrounding their attacking rhythm. Thomas Tuchel’s side opened with a 4-2 win over Croatia, drew 0-0 with Ghana, then beat Panama 2-0 to finish top of the group.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane delivered the goals against Panama, but England’s overall group-stage performances left concerns over creativity, tempo, and ruthlessness.

Declan Rice is expected to return to the starting lineup, while England have problems at right back after Reece James missed the Panama win and Jarell Quansah was forced off with an ankle injury. Djed Spence is expected to start.

DR Congo enter the tie after making history in Group K. Sebastien Desabre’s side reached the knockouts as the highest-ranked third-placed team, sealed by a 3-1 comeback win over Uzbekistan in Atlanta.

That victory was DR Congo’s first World Cup win and marked a major reversal from their only previous appearance in 1974, when they competed as Zaire and lost all three matches without scoring.

Desabre has praised his players’ belief and unity, and DR Congo are expected to return to a five-man defensive structure against England after using it earlier in the tournament. The Leopards have players familiar with English football and enough pace in transition to make the match uncomfortable if England fail to raise the tempo.

The winner will face Mexico or Ecuador.

Belgium vs Senegal

Belgium and Senegal meet in Seattle in one of the day’s most physical and unpredictable knockout fixtures. Belgium topped Group G on goal difference after recovering from a slow start with a 5-1 win over New Zealand.

The Red Devils still rely on key figures from the last cycle, including Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, and Romelu Lukaku, making this another major test for the remaining core of Belgium’s golden generation.

Lukaku has embraced a substitute role after an injury-hit season, contributing as a late-game weapon rather than a guaranteed starter.

Belgium’s attack has produced volume, but their group campaign also showed inconsistency. The challenge now is whether they can turn pressure into control against a Senegal side built for physical duels and quick transitions.

Senegal advanced as one of the best third-placed teams after a turbulent group stage. The Lions of Teranga lost to France and Norway before beating Iraq 5-0 to keep their World Cup run alive. Pape Thiaw’s side have power, pace, and knockout experience, but Belgium’s midfield quality and tournament experience give the Red Devils a narrow edge on paper.

The winner will face either the United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16.