Baghdad remains off list of top US Treasury investors

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq remained absent from the list of the largest foreign holders of US Treasury securities in April 2026 for the fourth consecutive month, Treasury Department data showed on Tuesday.

Japan remained the largest foreign investor of Treasury securities with $1.209 trillion, followed by the United Kingdom with $937.5 billion and China with $651.1 billion. Saudi Arabia reduced its holdings to $140.1 billion in April from $149.6 billion in March, a decline of $9.5 billion.

Total foreign portfolio reached $9.348 trillion by the end of March 2026, up from $9.001 trillion a year earlier.

Iraq has been absent from the rankings of major foreign investor of US Treasury securities for three consecutive years, a drop from the $23 to $39 billion range it maintained annually before 2023. The country appeared earlier on the Treasury International Capital (TIC) system's major holders list between 2012 and 2019, before dropping off in 2020 and 2021, briefly returning, then falling out again. Last March, the TIC pointed out that Iraq’s holdings reached $42 billion by the end of December 2025, up from $41.1 billion in November.