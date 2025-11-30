Iraq out of top 20 US Treasury holders for second year

Shafaq News – Washington / Baghdad

Iraq remains outside the top twenty global holders of US Treasury securities for the second consecutive year, according to the Treasury Department’s November 2025 rankings.

Current holdings stand at roughly $32 billion, forming part of the country’s foreign reserves.

Earlier Treasury data shows Iraq’s position began to decline in early 2023, when holdings were reduced in February, placing the country 30th among 38 tracked states. At that time, Iraq held $40.7 billion, down from $41.2 billion in January but still 69% higher than in February 2022.

That year, Iraq ranked as the third-largest Arab holder of US Treasuries, behind Saudi Arabia and the UAE.