Al-Maliki: Iraq’s CF can evolve without changing identity

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Head of Iraq's State of Law Coalition, Nouri Al-Maliki, said on Friday that the Coordination Framework (CF), the coalition of Iraq's ruling Shiite political forces, should remain intact because has proven to be a successful national political project.

Al-Maliki argued that the CF’s ability to form three consecutive governments reflects its effectiveness and capacity to manage the country's political transition, adding that “if there is a need to improve its working mechanisms or enhance its performance, that should take place through the framework's natural evolution to meet changing circumstances.”

#الإطار_التنسيقي هو مشروع سياسي وطني أثبت نجاحه، وشكّل حاضنة للعملية السياسية الوطنية. وعندما يتمكن من تشكيل ثلاث حكومات متعاقبة، فإن ذلك يمثل دليلًا عمليًا ونظريًا على نجاح هذا المشروع وقدرته على إدارة المرحلة وتحقيق الاستقرار.ومن هذا المنطلق، لا يوجد ما يدعو إلى التخلي عن… — Nouri Al-Maliki (@nourialmalikiiq) July 3, 2026

The CF, which holds 162 seats in Iraq's 329-member parliament, is the country's largest political bloc and brings together the main Shiite parties.

Read more: The Shiite Coordination Framework cannot agree on a prime minister