World Cup 2026 July 12 preview: Messi and Haaland on a mission

Shafaq News

The final two World Cup semi-final places will be decided early Sunday in Baghdad, with Norway facing England at 00:00 before defending champions Argentina meet Switzerland at 04:00.

Norway and England play at Miami Stadium, while Argentina and Switzerland meet in Kansas City. The two winners will face each other in the second semi-final on July 15.

Norway vs England

Norway enter the biggest match in their World Cup history after Erling Haaland scored twice to eliminate Brazil 2-1 and send the country into its first quarter-final.

The result surpassed Norway’s previous best performance in 1998, when they reached the round of 16 after another celebrated victory over Brazil. Stale Solbakken’s current side have since grown beyond the early nerves of their first World Cup appearance in 28 years, with the coach insisting they are ready to play their own game against England.

Haaland has scored seven goals, but Norway’s threat extends beyond their centre-forward. Martin Odegaard directs the midfield, while Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb, and Jorgen Strand Larsen give Solbakken several ways to attack. Former Norway international Morten Gamst Pedersen credited the team’s progress to cohesion and depth rather than one player alone.

England reached a third successive quarter-final by beating Mexico 3-2. Jude Bellingham scored twice and Harry Kane added a penalty before Thomas Tuchel’s side protected their lead with 10 men following Jarell Quansah’s dismissal.

Kane enters with six tournament goals, one behind Haaland, while Bellingham has scored four. Kane is also set to equal Wayne Rooney’s England record of 120 appearances by an outfield player, but the captain played down both the personal milestone and comparisons with Norway’s striker.

Quansah is suspended and Jordan Henderson remains unavailable with a broken arm, but Declan Rice, Marc Guehi, and Reece James returned to full training, leaving Tuchel with an otherwise fit squad.

Miami’s heat and humidity add another variable. Norway adjusted their training workload before the match, while patience and control could become increasingly important as the conditions take effect.

Argentina vs Switzerland

Argentina continue their attempt to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup, but their knockout campaign has exposed both their resilience and vulnerability.

Lionel Scaloni’s side beat Cape Verde 3-2 before producing a remarkable recovery against Egypt. Two goals down with 11 minutes remaining, Argentina responded through Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Enzo Fernandez to survive another elimination scare.

Messi has scored eight tournament goals, level with France’s Kylian Mbappe, and remains central to Argentina’s title defence at 39. Scaloni praised his physical preparation and consistency, arguing that his influence should no longer surprise anyone familiar with the forward’s standards.

Switzerland arrive in the quarter-finals for the first time since hosting the tournament in 1954. Murat Yakin’s side beat Algeria 2-0 before overcoming Colombia 4-3 in a shootout following 120 goalless minutes.

Gregor Kobel emerged as the decisive figure against Colombia, saving Cucho Hernandez’s penalty before Ruben Vargas converted Switzerland’s winning kick. The result ended a sequence of Swiss last-16 eliminations and completed a 72-year return to the last eight.

Switzerland will be without Johan Manzambi, whose three goals and two assists made him one of their leading contributors before a knee injury. Yakin indicated that his side must retain the ball rather than spend the entire match defending against Messi, while Granit Xhaka argued that Switzerland possess enough quality to hurt Argentina.

The Swiss defensive structure, led by Kobel, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Xhaka, will be tested by an Argentina attack that can pair Messi with either Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez. Scaloni must also decide between Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel at right-back.

The teams last met at a World Cup in 2014. Switzerland held Argentina until the 118th minute, when Messi released Angel Di Maria for the goal that sent the eventual finalists into the quarter-finals.

Argentina enter with greater tournament pedigree and attacking depth, but Switzerland’s organization and penalty-shootout confidence make them a difficult opponent for a defending champion that has conceded in each of its last three matches.

The winners in Miami and Kansas City will meet on July 15 for a place in the final, leaving England, Norway, Argentina, and Switzerland separated by two victories from the World Cup trophy.