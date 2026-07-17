FIFA introduces World Cup champions’ rings for 2026 winners

Shafaq News

FIFA will award championship rings to the 2026 World Cup winners for the first time in tournament history, with 30 custom pieces reserved for the champions alongside the trophy and gold medals.

The governing body will produce 2,026 rings to mark the tournament year and release the remaining 1,996 as “official merchandise.” Spain and Argentina will meet at New York/ New Jersey Stadium, with the winner becoming the first national team to receive the rings.

Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted, and issued with a certificate of authenticity. The design will feature gold, gemstones, the World Cup trophy, and details identifying the winning team.

The captain and coach will receive temporary rings during Sunday’s ceremony before the personalized versions are completed.

The initiative brings a tradition associated with the NFL, NBA, and Major League Baseball into the World Cup.