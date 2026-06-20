New FIFA rule produces historic World Cup red card

Shafaq News

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron became the first player sent off under FIFA's new mouth-covering rule during his team's 1-0 win over Turkiye at the World Cup.

With Paraguay leading 1-0 in first-half stoppage time, Almiron approached Turkiye defender Mert Muldur and spoke while covering his mouth with his hand. After a VAR review, Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton showed a straight red card, forcing Paraguay to play the entire second half with 10 men.

FIFA introduced the rule in April, allowing referees to dismiss players who cover their mouths during confrontations after a Champions League controversy involving Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. “If you do not have something to hide, you don't hide your mouth when you say something,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said when announcing the change.

The red card overshadowed a match that also produced the tournament's fastest goal, with Matias Galarza scoring after 64 seconds. Paraguay held on for a 1-0 victory that revived their qualification hopes, while Turkiye's second defeat confirmed their elimination from the tournament.