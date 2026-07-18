Rocket strike ignites forest fire in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A rocket strike set off a fire that burned about 500 dunams (50 hectares) of pasture and natural forest near Arbat in Al-Sulaymaniyah province of Iraqi Kurdistan, the Forest and Environment Police Directorate announced Saturday.

The blaze broke out within the boundaries of the villages of Zargwez and Zargwezala in the Arbat sub-district, and later moved toward the boundaries of Qaradagh district by way of Mount Suwaira and into the Galazard mountain range.

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Forest and environment police units, assisted by residents, fully contained it despite the difficulty of the terrain.

At least four separate attacks hit al-Sulaymaniyah province against Iranian opposition Kurdish parties, within 24 hours, killing nine Komala members and damaging properties, according to group and Shafaq News sources.

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