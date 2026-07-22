US military redirects nine commercial ships

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Wednesday that it had redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled one ship as of July 22 as part of the enforcement of a maritime blockade on Iran.

CENTCOM said the measures were taken to ensure full compliance with the naval blockade imposed on Iran.

U.S. Sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) monitor operations in the ship's Combat Information Center while transiting the Arabian Sea, as American forces enforce the naval blockade against Iran. To ensure full blockade compliance, CENTCOM has… pic.twitter.com/zttL7x8T3u — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 22, 2026

The US military resumed the blockade on July 14, targeting vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas in response to Iranian attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, CENTCOM announced it had completed an 11th consecutive night of military strikes against Iran as regional security tensions continued to escalate.

US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would strike key Iranian infrastructure if Tehran launched another attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.