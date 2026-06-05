UNDP boosts Kurdistan crisis readiness

Shafaq News- Erbil

The partnership between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is helping strengthen the Region’s capacity to coordinate crisis response efforts, improve preparedness, and support vulnerable communities, the United Nations said, highlighting its continued support for the Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC).

UNDP said it is supporting a strategic advisory mission to assess and enhance the institutional and operational readiness of the JCC, the Kurdistan Region’s lead crisis management body.

"The partnership between the Kurdistan Regional Government and UNDP has played a significant role in strengthening our ability to coordinate crisis response efforts and support the most vulnerable communities," JCC Director-General Sarwa Rasul said. "This partnership will help us build on existing achievements and further enhance our capacity to respond effectively to future crises," she added.

According to the report, the mission will review operational systems, coordination mechanisms, and crisis preparedness capacities, while identifying priorities for institutional capacity-building and future support.