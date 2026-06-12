Rescue teams pull wounded from rubble in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Rescue teams pulled three wounded from rubble in the southern town of Maaraka, in a day of sustained Israeli military attacks across the country's south.

The Maaraka municipality and civil defense units extracted the three casualties following an Israeli strike on the town in the Tyr district. The search for additional missing persons was ongoing at the time of publication.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire struck multiple towns across southern Lebanon throughout Friday, including Kfartebnit, Nabatieh, Majdal Zoun, Bayyadah, Kafra, and other towns across the Bint Jbeil, Tyr, Nabatieh, and Marjayoun districts. No other casualty figures were available at the time of publication.

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported the cumulative toll since March 2 stands at 3,711 killed and 11,483 wounded as of June 11.

The Israeli army separately reported intercepting a drone fired toward its forces in southern Lebanon. Air defense systems were activated in the Upper Galilee region.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: صرفند, تفاحتا, مزرعة سيناي🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار يضطر جيش الدفاع للعمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم.🔸حرصًا على سلامتكم عليكم إخلاء منازلكم فوراً والانتقال… pic.twitter.com/QBtyZ650lP — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 12, 2026

30 Israeli officers and soldiers have been killed and 1,302 wounded since fighting resumed in Lebanon in early March.

Hassan Fadlallah, a member of parliament representing Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc (Al-Wafa’a Lil Moqawama), said Friday in a ceremony that a prospective Iran-United States agreement would have direct repercussions for Lebanon. Iran is insisting on including the Lebanese file in any such agreement, Fadlallah said, adding that this does not mean Tehran seeks to substitute for the Lebanese state but is rather calling on it to benefit from any resulting arrangements.

Israeli media reported this week that the army is not close to a decisive outcome against Hezbollah, with outlets citing significant concern within military ranks over “serious erosion of deterrence on the Lebanese front.”

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