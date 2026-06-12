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Civil defense averts disaster in Baghdad building fire

Civil defense averts disaster in Baghdad building fire
2026-06-12T12:30:28+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Civil defense rescued families trapped by a fire in a six-story building in Baghdad's Al-Khilani area, Iraq's Civil Defense Directorate stated on Friday.

Firefighters brought a blaze under control without recording any injuries, using “advanced equipment” to reach the sixth floor, where the flames broke out in a commercial storage area.

Earlier this week, a fire erupted in Baghdad, injuring three people.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026

Civil defense averts disaster in Baghdad building fire
Civil defense averts disaster in Baghdad building fire
Civil defense averts disaster in Baghdad building fire
Civil defense averts disaster in Baghdad building fire

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