Civil defense averts disaster in Baghdad building fire
2026-06-12T12:30:28+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Civil defense rescued families trapped by a fire in a six-story building in Baghdad's Al-Khilani area, Iraq's Civil Defense Directorate stated on Friday.
Firefighters brought a blaze under control without recording any injuries, using “advanced equipment” to reach the sixth floor, where the flames broke out in a commercial storage area.
Earlier this week, a fire erupted in Baghdad, injuring three people.