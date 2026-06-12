Civil defense averts disaster in Baghdad building fire

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Civil defense rescued families trapped by a fire in a six-story building in Baghdad's Al-Khilani area, Iraq's Civil Defense Directorate stated on Friday.

Firefighters brought a blaze under control without recording any injuries, using “advanced equipment” to reach the sixth floor, where the flames broke out in a commercial storage area.

Earlier this week, a fire erupted in Baghdad, injuring three people.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026