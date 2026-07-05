11 June - 19 July 2026
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
View matches

Baghdad warehouse blaze injures three firefighters

Baghdad warehouse blaze injures three firefighters
2026-07-05T17:55:44+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Three Civil Defense personnel were injured while battling a major fire that engulfed a commercial warehouse near Iraq's Ministry of Interior in central Baghdad on Sunday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The blaze broke out in a building used to store motorcycles on Al-Dhilal Street in Baghdad's Al-Rusafa district. The cause remains under investigation.

Read more: Iraq's summer fires: Electrical faults, weak safety, no quick fix

Baghdad warehouse blaze injures three firefighters

Video 1

Baghdad warehouse blaze injures three firefighters
Baghdad warehouse blaze injures three firefighters
Baghdad warehouse blaze injures three firefighters
Baghdad warehouse blaze injures three firefighters
Baghdad warehouse blaze injures three firefighters

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon