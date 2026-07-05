Baghdad warehouse blaze injures three firefighters
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Three Civil Defense personnel were injured while battling a major fire that engulfed a commercial warehouse near Iraq's Ministry of Interior in central Baghdad on Sunday, a security source told Shafaq News.
The blaze broke out in a building used to store motorcycles on Al-Dhilal Street in Baghdad's Al-Rusafa district. The cause remains under investigation.
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