Iraqi PM discusses bilateral relations with Saudi Trade Minister

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce, Majid Al-Qasabi, and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations between the two nations.

A statement from the Prime Minister's office indicated that the meeting focused on "ways to enhance cooperation and stressed the importance of combined efforts to alleviate tensions and crises facing the region. The need for continued joint efforts to stop the war in Gaza as soon as possible and to open humanitarian corridors to deliver aid and relief was also highlighted."

The statement added that the meeting included discussions on coordination measures between Iraq and Saudi Arabia to hold the sixth session of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council.

Both sides reviewed the implementation of the outcomes of the previous session according to the specialization of each subcommittee, including the political, security, and military committees over the upcoming period, and agreed to schedule the session in coordination with the foreign ministries of both countries. Additionally, they discussed the progress on the electricity grid connection according to the memorandum of understanding signed between the two nations and followed up on the executive report regarding the principles of the grid connection through the concerned technical committee."

The statement also noted that Al-Sudani appreciated Saudi Arabia's efforts to ensure the success of the Hajj ceremonies and praised the level of services provided to Iraqi pilgrims. He emphasized the importance of reconsidering Iraq's Hajj quota for the coming year based on the population ratio adopted in United Nations statistics.

For his part, Al-Qasabi conveyed the greetings of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Iraqi Prime Minister, expressing his government's "eagerness to expand constructive cooperation in various fields, contributing to strengthening relations between Baghdad and Riyadh and achieving the interests of the peoples of both countries."