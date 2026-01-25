Iraq set to designate Nouri Al-Maliki as Prime Minister

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's newly elected parliament is set to nominate former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki as the country’s new premier, Alnahj National Alliance affirmed to Shafaq News on Sunday.

Alliance member Suzanne Al-Saad indicated that the Council of Representatives has scheduled a session for next Tuesday during which Iraq’s president will be elected. After lawmakers complete that process, the new head of state will then move to designate Al-Maliki to form the next government.

Her remarks follow a decision by the Coordination Framework (CF), an umbrella alliance of Shiite parties holding more than 185 seats in Iraq’s 329-member parliament, which selected Al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), as its candidate for prime minister. Al-Maliki, whose SLC secured 29 seats in the recent parliamentary elections, previously led two governments between 2006 and 2014.

Read more: Nouri Al-Maliki: A name that still divides and tests the politics of memory