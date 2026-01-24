Leader Barzani pledges KDP support for Al-Maliki premiership nomination

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani on Saturday welcomed Iraq’s largest bloc’s decision to nominate Nouri al-Maliki for the post of prime minister.

In a statement, Barzani congratulated al-Maliki on the nomination, expressing his party's readiness to support him in addressing outstanding issues and overcoming challenges facing the country.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), an umbrella alliance of Shiite parties holding more than 185 seats in the 329-member parliament, formally nominated al-Maliki as its candidate for prime minister.

Al-Maliki previously served two terms as prime minister between 2006 and 2014 and leads the State of Law Coalition, which secured 29 seats in the recent parliamentary elections.

