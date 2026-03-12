Iran carries out attacks across Middle East in wave 40

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran on Thursday launched drone attacks on Israeli bases and Gulf infrastructure as the US-Israel-Iran war continues across the Middle East.

In a statement, the Iranian army said its drones struck the Palmachim and Ovda airbases and the headquarters of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency, describing the operation as a “major strike” on Israeli defense infrastructure– part of the 40th wave of Operation True Promise 4.

Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami Nia later pointed out that the attacks targeted facilities hosting air defense systems, including David’s Sling, as well as drone and satellite operations at Palmachim. Earlier strikes had damaged radar infrastructure at key Israeli sites, enabling “more precise operations.”

Several Gulf states reported overnight drone attacks. Kuwait said debris from intercepted drones knocked six power transmission lines out of service, causing limited electricity outages, while Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry reported intercepting two drones heading toward the Shaybah oil field in the Empty Quarter.

Authorities in Dubai also dealt with a drone crash that caused minor damage without injuries, and Bahrain’s defense forces reported that today's attacks brought the total to 112 missiles and 186 drones intercepted since the Iranian attacks began.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned Iranian strikes against Gulf countries and criticized Tehran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor, without mentioning US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery published by Israeli media showed damage to a suspected military site in the Parchin complex near Tehran, reportedly struck by bunker-busting bombs. Iranian emergency services reported seven injuries after US-Israeli airstrikes hit industrial facilities in Arak, while a civilian was killed in a drone strike in Alborz province.