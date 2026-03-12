Iran rejects responsibility for Oman port fuel tank attack

Shafaq News- Tehran

Tehran did not carry out the drone strike that hit fuel storage tanks at the port of Salalah in southern Oman, Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya headquarters said on Thursday, describing the incident as “suspicious.”

Spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari stressed that Iran respects Oman’s security and sovereignty and is examining the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The state-run Oman News Agency earlier reported that an unidentified drone struck fuel tanks at the port while air defenses intercepted several others, with no casualties reported. Some drones were shot down without their origin being identified, while others hit fuel tanks at Salalah port, where videos circulating online showed large flames rising from the site.

After Israel hit an oil tank in Tehran, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck a fuel tank in Haifa and vowed to target similar facilities and power infrastructure across the Middle East. The UN Security Council later adopted a resolution urging Iran to halt attacks on Arab states, though it did not condemn US-Israeli strikes on Iran.