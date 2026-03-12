Mosul launches first forest project on city’s west side in over 70 years

Shafaq News- Mosul

Authorities and environmental activists began work on the first forest project in Mosul’s western side, more than 70 years after the establishment of forests on the eastern bank of the city in the 1950s.

Environmental and agricultural activist Anas Al-Taie, a member of the Muthaberon lilKhair foundation, told Shafaq News that the project will cover 100 dunams at the southern Baghdad entrance to Mosul and include the planting of 5,000 trees in its initial phase. He said the initiative represents an important environmental step to revive green spaces in Mosul, particularly on the city’s west side, which has lacked forests and tree-covered areas for decades.

Mosul’s first forest dates back to 1954, when the Hadba Forest was established on the eastern side of the city during Iraq’s monarchy era on an area of 10 dunams as a project for producing agricultural seedlings.