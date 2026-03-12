Airstrike hits Kataib Hezbollah site in Babil

Shafaq News- Babil

Unidentified warplanes struck a facility belonging to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Thursday in northern Babil province, marking the third attack on PMF positions within less than 24 hours, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike targeted a headquarters used by Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah in the al-Mayadeen area of Jurf al-Nasr district (Jurf al-Sakhr), the source explained.

No casualties were reported, as the site had been vacated earlier in the day, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Over the past two weeks, PMF facilities in several Iraqi provinces have come under a series of air and drone strikes, including in al-Anbar, Kirkuk, Babil, and Wasit. Jurf al-Sakhr in Babil province recorded the highest number of strikes during the recent escalation, while the deadliest attack occurred today in al-Anbar province, where airstrikes hit three sites belonging to the PMF’s 19th Brigade (Ansar Allah al-Awfiya) in the Akashat area of al-Qaim district near the Syrian border, leaving more than 120 casualties. The targets included the brigade’s medical unit, the second regiment headquarters, and a logistical support facility.