Kataib Hezbollah Chief killed in Iraq's Babil strike

Shafaq News- Babil

A senior Kataib Hezbollah commander in Iraq, Abu Hassan al-Freiji, was killed in a missile strike targeting a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) vehicle, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Al-Freiji oversaw operations within the group and led its elements stationed in Jurf al-Sakhr (Jurf al-Nasr) district in Babil province.

Earlier today, another source reported that a PMF vehicle was struck by a drone near the Abu Luka area in the Alexandria subdistrict, north of Hilla in Babil province, killing two people.

The attack comes amid a series of drone strikes on PMF positions during a week of rising tensions between Iran, and Israel and the United States, which have caused multiple casualties across Iraq.