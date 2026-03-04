Israel launches ground advance in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that its troops have advanced into southern Lebanon under a “forward defense” strategy aimed at preventing infiltration into Israel.

A military spokesperson said infantry, armored, and engineering units are conducting coordinated operations across the area, with Northern Command forces securing multiple positions. Operations are underway in the eastern and western sectors of southern Lebanon, including the Shebaa Farms area, he added.

#صور أولية من نقاط تمركز جيش الدفاع في منطقة جنوب لبنان: قيادة المنطقة الشمالية تعزّز الدفاع على الجبهة الشمالية🔸تتمركز القوات التابعة لقيادة المنطقة الشمالية في عدة نقاط داخل منطقة جنوب لبنان، وذلك في إطار مفهوم الدفاع الأمامي. 🔸تعمل قوات الفرقة 91 في شرق جنوب لبنان، وقوات… pic.twitter.com/qxoKcq2cur — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 4, 2026

Earlier, Israeli forces carried out a series of intensive airstrikes across multiple areas in Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs and the city of Baalbek, alongside urgent evacuation warnings for dozens of towns and villages in the south, marking a continued military escalation for a second consecutive day.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced that it had carried out drone strikes targeting two Israeli military facilities, one a naval base in Haifa and the other the Tel Hashomer base, located approximately 120 kilometers from the Lebanese border. In separate statements, the group said it conducted more than 16 operations all over the day, including which lead to casualties among Israeli Army soldiers.