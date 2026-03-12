Basra to face polluted rainfall after tanker fires in Iraqi waters, warns watchdog

Shafaq News- Basra

Rainfall potentially mixed with pollutants could affect parts of Basra in southern Iraq after fires broke out on two oil tankers targeted in Iraqi territorial waters near the province’s port, the Iraq Green Observatory warned on Thursday.

Smoke from the incident could drift toward southern districts of Basra during the day, particularly if winds shift to a southeasterly direction, while weather forecasts also indicated a chance of scattered showers that could mix with smoke particles and gases produced by burning oil derivatives. The group urged residents to avoid direct exposure to rainwater if dense smoke appears in the sky and to stay away from pools of rainwater in nearby areas.

Read more: The cost of filth: Iraq among the world’s most polluted nations

Earlier, security sources told Shafaq News that firefighting teams had fully extinguished the fires aboard the vessels targeted near Basra, while rescue crews continued search operations at the site after the incident left one crew member dead and several others injured. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have involved an explosive-laden boat.

Economic expert Nabil Al-Marsoumi said one of the vessels was carrying gas condensates produced by Basra Gas Company, which is 51% owned by Iraq, while the remaining 49% is held by Shell and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp., adding that the second tanker was empty at the time of the attack. The vessels were identified as the Marshall Islands-flagged SAFESEA VISHNU and the Maltese-flagged ZEFYROS.

Read more: Toxic fallout: Iraq’s Basra fight for survival amid oil pollution crisis