Pollution-linked asthma and allergies rise in Najaf

Shafaq News– Najaf

More than 12,000 cases of asthma and allergies have been recorded in Najaf province, the local Health Directorate revealed on Wednesday, attributing emissions from cement plants, unsafe burning practices, and other sources of pollution.

The official in the directorate, Maher Yasser Al-Aboudi told Shafaq News that asthma and allergy cases are increasing at an alarming rate, calling on relevant authorities and media outlets to highlight the issue and work toward practical solutions to reduce pollution and protect citizens’ right to a healthy environment.

Basra faces severe environmental and health risks, with a 2024 University of Basra study finding air pollution levels near the Rumaila oil field exceeding Iraqi and World Health Organization (WHO) safety limits, while data from Iraq’s Ministry of Health show a 20% increase in cancer cases between 2015 and 2018, alongside higher rates of leukemia and chronic respiratory diseases among residents living near oil facilities.