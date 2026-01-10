Pollution drives acid-like rainfall in Baghdad and Basra

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The rain falling across Iraq, particularly in heavily polluted areas such as Baghdad and Basra provinces, is comparable to acid rain that can harm soil, buildings, and public health, the environmental watchdog Iraq Green Observatory warned on Saturday.

According to a report, atmospheric conditions during rainfall in Baghdad on January 9 were extremely poor, with high levels of air pollution. It urged authorities to address persistent air pollution, noting that “no effective solution has been implemented so far despite official claims of shutting down factories, addressing industrial activity, and tackling waste fires.”

The Iraqi capital ranked second globally among most polluted cities, according to data released in September by Switzerland-based air quality monitoring platform IQAir.

Iraq is facing an environmental crisis marked by severe air pollution, widespread waste mismanagement. Baghdad remains among the region’s most polluted capitals, with PM2.5 levels frequently reaching unhealthy concentrations. Pollution concerns extend beyond the capital, affecting water quality nationwide, as up to 90% of rivers contain contaminants due to untreated sewage and industrial runoff.

