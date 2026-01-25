Al-Sudani's bloc backs Nouri Al-Maliki for next Iraqi premiership

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Reconstruction and Development Alliance, led by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Sunday its support for former PM Nouri Al-Maliki as the Coordination Framework’s (CF) choice to lead the next government, stressing that decisions made by the caretaker cabinet remain in effect.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Firas Al-Muslimawi, the alliance's spokesman, described Al-Maliki as experienced and capable, with strong political relationships, positioning him to lead the government, adding that forming a new alliance with Al-Maliki’s State of Law coalition (SLC) remains an option if it supports the upcoming government, addresses pressing challenges, and helps pass legislation serving citizens.

On the decisions taken by the caretaker cabinet, he noted that they are legally binding and focus on daily and urgent affairs, calling on the next government to continue Al-Sudani’s approach in advancing public interest and addressing national challenges.

On Saturday, the CF, an umbrella alliance of Shiite parties holding more than 185 seats in Iraq’s 329-member parliament, selected Al-Maliki as its candidate for prime minister. Al-Maliki, whose SLC secured 29 seats in the recent parliamentary elections, previously led two governments between 2006 and 2014. Meanwhile, Al-Sudani withdrew from seeking a second term, despite his bloc securing the largest number of seats with 46.

Based on the Iraqi constitution, appointing a new premier does not require a parliamentary vote. The upcoming Iraqi President, elected by a two-thirds parliamentary majority, will assign the nominee of the largest bloc (Coordination Framework) to form a government.

Read more: Nouri Al-Maliki: A name that still divides and tests the politics of memory