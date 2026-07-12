Iraq PM must win over Washington in his visit

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi must convince US officials and investors that Baghdad can curb Iran-backed factions, protect foreign capital, and offer a credible economic partnership, according to an Atlantic Council analysis.

The report argued that armed groups, corruption, oil dependence, and reliance on Iranian energy continue to fuel skepticism in Washington, urging Al-Zaidi to present concrete steps on state control of weapons, financial transparency, and investor protection.

Economic ties should also anchor the visit, with Iraq promoting opportunities in energy, infrastructure, technology, and banking while proving that contracts can be enforced and companies shielded from political interference.

Al-Zaidi is due in Washington on July 13 for talks with US President Donald Trump, members of Congress, and American business leaders. His first visit since taking office in May is expected to cover investment, energy, bilateral security, the future of US forces, and alternative oil export routes. Iraqi business leaders will join the delegation, while Baghdad also plans to seek the release of an Iraqi bank guarantee held in the United States and estimated at about $30 billion.

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