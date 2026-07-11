What Iraq's PM Al-Zaidi will raise in Washington talks

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq PM Ali Al-Zaidi will discuss investment agreements, energy projects, bilateral security, the future of US forces in the country, and efforts to bring armed factions under state control during his visit to Washington, an informed source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Al-Zaidi will travel on July 13 for talks with US President Donald Trump, members of Congress, and American business leaders in his first Washington visit since taking office in May, followed by a July 17 conference with Gulf leaders on the Iran war, Gulf security ties with Washington, and wider Middle East developments.

Iraqi business leaders will join the delegation to pursue investment in energy, infrastructure, alternative oil export routes, and projects aimed at reducing Iraq’s dependence on Iranian gas.

Baghdad will also seek the release of an Iraqi bank guarantee held in the United States and estimated at about $30 billion, a source previously told Shafaq News, linking the request to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more: Iraq's al-Zaidi rebalances Iran ties before Washington visit