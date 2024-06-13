Iraqi FM warns against potential Israeli attack on southern Lebanon, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Shafaq News / Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned, on Thursday, of a potential Israeli attack on southern Lebanon and the broader expansion of the conflict in the region, reiterating Iraq’s support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a joint press conference with Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, who is currently visiting Baghdad, Hussein emphasized the importance of ongoing diplomatic efforts to address regional tensions.

"We are pleased with the discussions we had this morning, and there will be further talks between Bagheri and the President, Prime Minister, and other Iraqi officials," Hussein stated.

Hussein highlighted the broad scope of the bilateral discussions, focusing on strengthening and developing economic, political, and social relations, rather than just historical and geographical ties.

"We discussed the security situation in the region," Hussein noted, pointing out the sensitivity and volatility of the current circumstances. "There are tensions, conflicts, and wars, and it is crucial to study these issues, consult, and dialogue to find solutions," he said, stressing the dangerous security environment in the region and the need for continuous consultations to de-escalate the situation.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister reiterated his country's stance on the Gaza conflict, advocating for a permanent ceasefire. He also expressed concern over alarming signals about a potential Israeli attack on southern Lebanon, warning that "such an event would have widespread implications for the entire region."