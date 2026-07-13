Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices dropped in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 875,000 IQD per mithqal, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 876,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 872,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 880,000 IQD on Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 846,000 IQD, with a buying price of 842,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 875,000 and 885,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 845,000 and 855,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 924,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 882,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 756,000 IQD.