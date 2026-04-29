Tehran defends Hormuz restrictions following GCC demands

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Wednesday rejected criticism from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, urging its members to rebuild trust with Tehran and pursue cooperation for the benefit of the region.

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry described the closure of the strategic maritime gateway as an act of self-defense, stressing that the Strait remains open while noting that countries not involved in “military aggression against Iran” may transit after coordinating with and obtaining permission from Iran’s armed forces.

On Tuesday, the GCC called for the immediate restoration of maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to conditions prior to February 28, 2026. The bloc also rejected any measures that could disrupt shipping traffic, including the imposition of transit fees on passing vessels.

The escalation began after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to impose restrictions on US- and Israeli-linked shipping in the strategic waterway, affecting maritime traffic. Washington later introduced a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.