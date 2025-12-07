Tehran to GCC: Iran’s islands are not up for debate

Shafaq News - Tehran

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned Gulf neighbors on Sunday not to challenge Iran’s sovereignty, rejecting the latest Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) statement that described Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa as Emirati territory.

In a parliamentary speech, Qalibaf rejected the GCC statement as “unfounded” and “ridiculous,” arguing that it violated principles of territorial integrity and good-neighborly relations. He attested that the three islands remain integral parts of Iran.

He further attributed the renewed claims to external influence, stressing that Iran expects its neighbors to act in support of stability and constructive regional cooperation, a stance he said Tehran has consistently pursued.

‘’Iran remains committed to peaceful engagement, it will not compromise on national security or territorial integrity,’’ he concluded.

Tensions over the three islands resurfaced last week after a joint GCC–EU statement backed the United Arab Emirates’ position and called for a negotiated settlement or referral to the International Court of Justice. Tehran denounced the wording as interference in its internal affairs and reiterated that the islands are integral Iranian territory.

Read more: Iran's Nuclear Gambit: Cooperation halted, global alarms sound