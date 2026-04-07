Iraq sentences 11 ISIS members to death for plotting attacks on state institutions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Central Criminal Court has issued death sentences against 11 members of an ISIS cell convicted of planning attacks on state institutions, according to the Supreme Judicial Council.

The defendants were found to have joined ISIS through social media platforms and personal accounts, received specialized training in the manufacture of explosive devices and munitions, and used drones to target state institutions for terrorist purposes.

The sentences were issued under the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005, which prescribes the death penalty for individuals convicted of carrying out, planning, or facilitating terrorist acts.

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