Spain bounce back with 4-0 Saudi Arabia win

Shafaq News- Atlanta

Spain beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 at Atlanta Stadium on Sunday, delivering the response they needed after their opening World Cup draw with Cape Verde and moving to four points in Group H.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring early, giving Spain the sharp start they lacked in their goalless draw in the first round. Mikel Oyarzabal then struck twice before halftime, turning Spain’s control of possession into a comfortable lead and leaving Saudi Arabia chasing the match before the break.

Spain added a fourth early in the second half when Marc Cucurella’s volley took a deflection off Hassan Al-Tambakti and was credited as an own goal.

The win restored Spain’s authority in the group after a frustrating opening match against Cape Verde, where Luis de la Fuente’s side dominated the ball but failed to score. This time, Spain pressed higher, moved the ball faster, and punished Saudi Arabia’s defensive gaps before lowering the tempo in the second half.

Saudi Arabia, who had opened with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay, remain on one point and now face a decisive final group match against Cape Verde.

Spain close the group stage against Uruguay, with qualification now firmly in their hands after their strongest performance of the tournament so far.