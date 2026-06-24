Baghdad and Diyala authorities probe two suicides

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Diyala

An 18-year-old man and a teenage girl died by suicide in separate incidents in Iraq’s Baghdad and Diyala provinces, security sources told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The young man hanged himself near a residential property in Baghdad's Al-Baladiyat area, while the girl, a student from Diyala’s Jalawla district, took her own life amid family and economic difficulties, including her mother's battle with cancer.

Authorities have referred both cases to the relevant forensic and judicial bodies, while investigations remain ongoing.

Earlier this month, four people in Baghdad and Diyala died by suicide within hours of each other, security sources told Shafaq News at the time.

A 2025 report by Iraq’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs showed the country records between 55 and 70 suicides per month on average, with annual cases rising from about 1,100 in 2022 to nearly 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases