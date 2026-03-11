Israel believes Iran's new supreme leader was lightly injured

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran's ‌new supreme leader,Mojtaba Khamenei, was lightly wounded in the Israeli-US jointair war​against Iran, and that is ​why he has not been ⁠seen in public, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a senior Israeli official.

Iran decided on Sunday to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader, succeeding his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during recent US and Israeli strikes, making him the third leader of the Islamic Republic since 1979.