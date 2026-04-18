Khamenei: Iran’s navy poised to inflict fresh defeats

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said on Saturday that the country’s navy is ready to deliver “new defeats” to its enemies, marking the anniversary of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a message carried by Iranian media outlets, Khamenei referred to the recent conflict as “imposed wars,” framing it as part of continued tensions involving the United States and Israel. “The army stood firm against the sinister schemes of the United States…and separatists who sought a fragmented Iran,” he added.

While describing the army as defending Iran’s territory with “popular support” and operating in coordinated ranks alongside other forces, he pointed to drone strikes against the US and Israel “like lightning” as evidence of its capabilities.

Khamenei also paid tribute to soldiers and those killed in the recent war against “the great nation of Iran.” According to the country’s Forensic Medicine Organization, more than 3,000 people have been killed since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on February 28, including women and children.