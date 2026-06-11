Iraqi airstrikes kill two ISIS members in Diyala

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi forces on Thursday killed two ISIS members, including a senior figure in the group, in two airstrikes in Diyala province.

The Joint Operations Command said the operation was carried out based on precise intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate regarding the presence of an ISIS cell in an area south of Bahrez district in Diyala province east of Baghdad.

The operation was coordinated between the targeting cell of the Joint Operations Command and the Military Intelligence Directorate. Iraqi security forces said it developed an intensive aerial surveillance and reconnaissance plan that lasted several days. “Simultaneously with the strikes, a ground force moved to the site to conduct search operations and clear the area.”

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