Iran's armed forces warn Trump and Netanyahu against threats to Lebanon

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's armed forces central command, warned on Friday against threats from the United States and Israel toward Iran and declared readiness to respond to continued attacks on Lebanon.

"It is better for Trump and Netanyahu to recall their humiliating defeat and the defeat of their forces in the 43-day imposed war, and not to threaten the Iranian people," the group said, stressing that Iran's armed forces remain "on full alert, with their hands on the trigger.”

On the Strait of Hormuz, the statement announced that Iran would enter "a new phase" of administering the waterway and would "maintain the initiative to control it," adding that Iran would not relinquish what it described as its legitimate rights.

Regarding Lebanon, the statement warned that should attacks on Hezbollah and the Lebanese population —particularly in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahyeh— continue, Iran would deliver "a strong and painful response."