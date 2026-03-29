Tehran: Netanyahu dictating Trump’s Middle East strategy

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Sunday portrayed US President Donald Trump as influenced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that any escalation in Washington’s approach toward Tehran could endanger American forces in the region.

“Lying Trump will turn US troops into food for the sharks of the Persian Gulf,” Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters —the unified command of the country’s military bodies— said in a statement, describing the US president as an “unbalanced and deceitful individual” who has caused significant damage to people in the United States, Europe, and across West Asia.

He further pointed to Netanyahu’s influence, alongside alleged pressure linked to Israel’s Mossad and the Epstein case, arguing that these factors are pushing Washington toward confrontation with Iran.

Addressing US military leaders, Zolfaghari urged them to reflect on Iran’s history of resisting foreign invasions and to avoid actions that could lead American troops into conflict, captivity, or loss of life.

“Iran’s armed forces remain prepared to respond forcefully if threats against the country materialize,” he added.

The comments come as The Washington Post reported that the US is preparing for potential ground operations in Iran that could last for weeks, with plans including the involvement of special operations forces and conventional infantry units.