Netanyahu eyes Mediterranean bypass to counter Hormuz closure

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recalled on Monday the US-led military options for opening the Strait of Hormuz, noting that President Donald Trump is actively working on the issue.

“There are ways to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, and there is an interest in doing so to ensure the free flow of oil and gas,” Netanyahu told Newsmax, pointing to proposals that would redirect oil and energy flows from the Gulf toward Mediterranean ports as part of efforts to address the current closure.

Earlier today, Trump threatened to “completely obliterate” Iran’s power stations, oil fields, and Kharg Island if the maritime gateway is not opened immediately. On Truth Social, he referred to what he described as “serious discussions” with a “new, and more reasonable, regime,” claiming “great progress,” while warning that failure to reach an agreement before April 6 would trigger strikes on strategic targets.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that no direct talks with Washington have taken place, noting that communication continues through intermediaries. Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei described US proposals as “excessive and unrealistic,” underlining that Tehran remains committed to its own negotiating framework.

According to US officials cited by Western media, Washington’s proposed plan includes a 30-day ceasefire, dismantling nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, transferring enriched uranium stockpiles to the International Atomic Energy Agency, limiting ballistic missile capabilities, and ending support for regional armed groups. In return, the United States has proposed sanctions relief, support for civilian nuclear energy at Bushehr, and the removal of the UN “snapback” mechanism, although the White House has not formally confirmed these details.

On March 25, Iran rejected the proposal and outlined five conditions for ending the war, including a halt to US and Israeli military operations, guarantees against renewed conflict, compensation for damages, an end to attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon and pro-Iranian groups in Iraq, and recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz.