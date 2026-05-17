EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US rise over the week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States rose 24,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

Iraqi shipments averaged 100,000 bpd last week, 31.6% higher than the previous week’s average of 76,000 bpd.

Total US crude imports from nine major suppliers reached 5.404 million bpd last week. Canada remained the top supplier at 4.067 million bpd, followed by Venezuela with 588,000 bpd, Colombia with 164,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 154,000 bpd, and Brazil with 109,000 bpd.

Imports also included Nigeria at 87,000 bpd, Mexico at 71,000 bpd, and Ecuador at 64,000 bpd. No oil was imported from Libya this week.