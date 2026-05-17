Iraqi security to detonate war remnants near Baghdad airport

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad Operations Command on Sunday notified of a controlled detonation of war remnants near Baghdad International Airport in western Baghdad between 09:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. local time.

Iraqi security forces periodically conducts similar operations to dispose of unexploded ordnance and abandoned munitions. On May 13, a police source told Shafaq News that security forces carried out a controlled explosion of rockets, ammunition, and other unexploded materials near Baghdad airport after they were recovered during search operations.

According to the UN Mine Action Service, contaminated land in Iraq exceeds 2,700 square kilometers. Iraq is also working toward a 2028 deadline under the Ottawa Treaty banning anti-personnel landmines to clear affected areas.

Read more: Iraq after the regional ceasefire: US bases and unresolved political questions